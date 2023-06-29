Suspect identified after allegedly stealing items from grocery store, assaulting employee

London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver