Suspect identified after allegedly stealing items from grocery store, assaulting employee

London police have identified a suspect they allege stole items from an east end grocery store and assaulted an employee earlier this month.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 9 a.m. on June 19, a man entered a grocery store in the area of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North, chose several items, and then proceeded to exit the store without paying for any items.

A staff member approached the man and talked to him about the stolen items, when police said the suspect then assaulted the employee and fled the store on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Police were able to obtain a photo of the suspect, and released it to the public in hopes of him being identified. On Thursday afternoon, police said they had identified the suspect and thanked the public for their assistance.

The investigation is ongoing.