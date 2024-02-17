Suspect identified after alleged stabbing leaves victim with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say

Police in St. Thomas have idenitfied a suspect following an alleged stabbing with sent one person to hospital with "serious" injuries.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance on Scott Street, near Hamilton Street, around Saturday at 12 a.m.

According to police, one person was stabbed.

"Upon arrival, police learned an altercation had occurred between two individuals known to each other," the St. Thomas Police Service said in a statement.

"Through investigation, officers learned the victim had been driven to the hospital and was no longer in the area,"

Police described the victim's injuries as "serious but non life threatening." The victim is currently recovering in St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.

The suspect, 54-year-old Jeff Church of St. Thomas, is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

"St. Thomas police are asking for anyone with information in regards to the whereabout of Jeff Church, contact police at 519-631-1224 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers," police said.

"There is no threat to public safety at this time but police are asking the public to not approach the suspect and to call police, immediately."

The area of Scott and Hamilton Streets was secured by police early Saturday as officers investigated the scene — but has since reopened.