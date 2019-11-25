LONDON, Ont. -- Police have identified a suspect following an early morning armed robbery in Mount Brydges.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, Strathroy-Caradoc police say a man entered the Circle K Convenience Store at 22537 Adelaide Road with a knife and demanded money.

The man took off in a black 2008 Dodge Nitro and fled southbound.

On Monday afternoon, police announced they have identified the suspect and the vehicle is no longer outstanding.

The investigation continues.