Suspect IDed in armed robbery at Mount Brydges variety store
This image from surveillance video shows a suspect sought in an armed robbery in Mount Brydges, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 12:14PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 4:09PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Police have identified a suspect following an early morning armed robbery in Mount Brydges.
Around 2 a.m. Monday, Strathroy-Caradoc police say a man entered the Circle K Convenience Store at 22537 Adelaide Road with a knife and demanded money.
The man took off in a black 2008 Dodge Nitro and fled southbound.
On Monday afternoon, police announced they have identified the suspect and the vehicle is no longer outstanding.
The investigation continues.