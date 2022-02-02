Suspect charged with assault with a weapon after alleged incident in Mitchell, Ont.

One person suffered non life-threatening injuries following an alleged assault in Mitchell, Ont.

Perth OPP were called to the incident on James Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the accused hit a person with a weapon and damaged two vehicles.

A 24-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon along with other offences.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.