Suspect charged after woman's remains discovered in Southgate, Ont. in 2019

London, Ont. -

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the 2018 murder of a Hamilton woman whose remains were located in Southgate, Ont.

On Tuesday, OPP along with Hamilton police arrested and charged Ahmet Nikci, 40, of no fixed address with second degree murder and indignity to a body in relation to the discovery of Monica Chisar.

She was last seen in Hamilton on July 11, 2018 and was reported missing by her family in September of 2018.

Her body was found in the area of Southgate Road 10, east of Highway 6 in the Township of Southgate on Dec. 24, 2019.

The accused will appear in a Hamilton court at a later date.