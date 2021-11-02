Suspect charged after getting into a secured London, Ont. apartment building

Exeter, Ont. -

An arrest has been made after an incident on Sunday morning when a man made his way into a secured, London, Ont. apartment building, according to police.

Around 9:30 a.m., a man followed a group of people into the building in the 500 block of Dundas St. and entered a unit once inside, allegedly brandishing a firearm.

Police say the suspect demanded property from the man in the unit and a physical altercation between the suspect and occupant broke out.

When officers responded to the scene and looked at video surveillance, they were able to confirm the suspect was believed to be in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

Police were able to identify the suspect and he was arrested nearby a short time later.

The suspect and the victim were not known to each other and the victim sustained minor injuries.

No firearm was recovered.

A 36-year-old London man is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, carry concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and breach of probation.