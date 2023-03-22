Suspect arrested in relation to random downtown stabbing: London police

London police have made an arrest in connection to a random stabbing that occured inside a vehicle stopped at a train crossing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets.

Police said a man was waiting inside his vehicle at a train crossing when an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and allegedly stabbed him before fleeing the area.

According to police an adult male remains in critical condition.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, London police released several images of the suspect in the hopes members of the public would be able to identify him.

London police said on Wednesday a suspect had been arrested in connection to the attack.

Police add the suspect and victim were not known to each other and the incident appears to be random.

The investigation continues, and London police said more information will be provided to the public when it becomes available.