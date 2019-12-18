LONDON, ONT. -- A 27-year-old woman has been charged after hiding inside a business after it closed, and then allegedly attempting to do it again the same day.

In the first incident, Hanover police were called to a business in the 700 block of 10th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for an alarm.

Police say a female suspect was inside the building and fled the scene prior officers' arrival.

Then at 11:20 p.m., police were called to a business in the 200 block of 12th Street after property managers found a woman hiding in a washroom during a building check before closing. The woman fled before police arrived.

The female was later identified and arrested at a Hanover home. Police say, at that time, she was found to be in possession of stolen items.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts for breaking out, under the Criminal Code.

Hanover police are reminding business owners to do a thorough check and to set alarm systems before closing up.