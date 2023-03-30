Suspect arrested following stabbing in Hanover, Ont.

Hanover Police Service were notified of a “disturbance” at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday where a person was allegedly stabbed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they determined that the stabbing happened after a fight broke out between two men on the roadway near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 12th Street in Hanover, Ont.

Police said the suspect has also slashed the tires of a vehicle that was parked in front of the victim’s home.

Grey County paramedics treated the victim, a 30-year-old Hanover man, for what they called a “non-life threatening stab wound to the abdomen.”

Police said the suspect was located at a nearby residence and was taken into custody without incident. Police also recovered the knife.

Investigators revealed that the victim and suspect are acquaintances.

As a result, Hanover police have charged 42-year-old Hanover man with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief under $5,000. He was remanded into custody at his bail hearing.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police investigators are encouraging anyone who witnessed this altercation or otherwise has information to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.222.TIPS.