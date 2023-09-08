Suspect allegedly steals two vehicles, evades police in ‘chaotic’ arrest

A St. Thomas resident is facing more than 30 charges after allegedly stealing two vehicles and damaging three police cruisers while trying to evade arrest.

Norfolk County OPP investigated a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday around 5:36 p.m. at a Highway 59 address. The driver fled the scene, police say.

It was later found the pick-up truck involved in the crash had been stolen from a Port Stanley address. Police say the suspect lost control of the truck, went into the ditch and fled the scene on foot.

Officers, along with the OPP canine unit were unable to find the suspect.

Police then investigated a traffic complaint Wednesday around 6:36 a.m. involving a vehicle at Highway 3. Officers determined the vehicle matched the description of one reported stolen from a 1st Concession Road address shortly after 6 a.m.

Police later found the car in the parking lot of a James Street business. The driver, who was the same suspect involved in the first theft, tried to evade police, resulting in three cruisers being damaged.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

"In addition to recognizing the professionalism and dedicated actions of our officers to safely resolve a dynamic and chaotic event, I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to members of our community who actively contributed to restoring public safety,” Insp. Andy Tait, Norfolk County OPP detachment commander said in a news release. “An excellent collaborative effort!"

A 30-year-old St. Thomas resident is now facing the following charges:

Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence,

Assault,

Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm,

Dangerous operation (three counts),

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt,

Drive motor vehicle, no plates,

Driver - no helmet or improper helmet,

Fail to remain (two counts),

Flight from Peace Officer,

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs,

Fail to comply with Probation Order (two counts)

Failure or refusal to comply with demand,

Failure to comply with Release Order - other than to attend court (five counts),

Obstruct Peace Officer (two counts),

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code (three counts),

Possession of break-in instruments (two counts),

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 - in Canada (four counts),

Theft of motor vehicle (two counts).

The accused was held in custody for the purpose of attending a bail hearing.