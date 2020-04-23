LONDON, ONT. -- A recent survey shows how the COVID-19 crises has affected businesses, lives, and jobs in our region.

According to the Elgin Middlesex Oxford Workforce Planning and Development Board, one in five responders say they are not working during the COVID-19 crisis.

A COVID-19 Worker Impact Survey obtained 2,568 responses over 16 counties in Southwestern Ontario which included 250 in the London Economic Region.

The survey addressed changes in employment status since March 2, including what sector employees were a part of.

20.5 per cent of responders are now temporarily not working, while 3.4 per cent have been laid off permanently due to the crisis.

63 per cent of the employees in the manufacturing sector who were working as of March are unemployed.

Responders between the ages of 18-24 are higher than any other age group, with over 46 per cent saying they are no longer working.

More than half of the responders in the London Economic Region say they're concerned about paying their mortgage or rent (52.8 per cent), paying bills (58.9 per cent), and feeding themselves and/or families (51.3 per cent).

While the public is worried about obtaining groceries, 91.1 per cent feel that stores have continued to feed and support their families.

"The economic recovery of our communities depends on the economic recovery of our workers. Listening to the voices of those directly affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 is an important step for moving forward," says Debra Mountenay, Executive Director, Elgin Middlesex Oxford Workforce Planning and Development Board.