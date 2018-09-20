

CTV London





London police have released a photo of the first degree murder suspect wanted in last week's shooting death at a Dundas Street Tim Hortons.

A surveillance photo of Zachary McDermott taken on the day of the murder of 21-year-old Christopher Clements-Card was released Thursday.

On Sept. 12, he was gunned down in broad daylight at the Tim Hortons on Dundas Street just west of Veteran's Memorial Parkway.

McDermott remains on the lam, although two other suspects have been located and arrested.

Police want to remind Londoners that it is a criminal offence to knowingly harbour a murder suspect.

Anyone who may have seen McDermott is asked to contact police.