'Surging fourth wave' brings new advice from London, Ont. health officials

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued renewed public health advice amid what it is calling a 'surging fourth wave.'

The advice comes as 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, a stark difference from the three cases a month ago and even 17 cases reported a week ago. It is the highest total since May.

It also comes as numbers continue to rise in two outbreaks linked to downtown London bars -- Delilah's and Lost Love Social Club.

“We know that with the reopening of bars and restaurants, a lot of people want to get back to the activities that feel close to what life was like before COVID, but we can’t let our guard down. The virus continues to make a lot of people sick, and it is time to keep our distance once again,” said MLHU Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers in a statement.

So the health unit is asking for more vigilance, especially among those aged 18 to 24, regardless of their vaccination status.

While the Roadmap to Reopening limits capacity at restaurants, bars and night clubs, officials note you should still wear a mask and maintain distancing.

“It is still so important to follow public health guidance: avoid indoor gatherings, limit indoor contact with people who don’t live in your household, wear a mask, stay six feet from others and, of course, get vaccinated,” Summers added.

Among the upcoming pop-up vaccination clinics, the health unit is hosting its first 'Doses 'Till Dark' clinic on Richmond Row in downtown London starting Friday afternoon.