Supporters of 'Freedom Convoy' slow roll through downtown Aylmer, Ont.

At least 100 vehicles converged on Aylmer, Ont. Thursday afternoon in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.

The convoy included farm tractors, transport trucks but mostly passenger vehicles -- all honking their horns and some with Canadian and American flags.

A few police vehicles could be seen in town to monitor the slow moving vehicles that rolled throughout the county and ended in the downtown core.

The event was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m., travelling westbound on Highway 3 from Culloden Road to Rogers Road, then onto Glencolin Line and then to Highway 73.

The convoy was to make its way through Aylmer's downtown core and end at Conservation Line. It was expected to last approximately three hours.

Police were asking motorists to expect traffic delays and use alternate routes, but around 3 p.m. West Region OPP tweeted that the demonstration had ended.

The Freedom Convoy rolled through southwestern Ontario last Thursday, making a pit stop in London before making its way to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 mandates.

Dozens of protesters currently remain there blocking traffic in front of Parliament Hill.

Similar protests are planned this Saturday in Norfolk and Haldimand counties.

