LONDON, ONT. -- The London Fire Department responded to blaze inside a single-story unit in the 100-block of Hamilton Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Platoon Chief Fitzgerald tells CTV News 23 firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but the home was uninhabitable Sunday night.

The heat from the fire also damaged an adjacent building – forcing everyone to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is not known, but it has been deemed suspicious.

London police, along with the fire department and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the suspicious fire.

The initial estimate of damage is around $300,000.