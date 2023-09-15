Sunshine to start the weekend in London, Ont.
Londoners can expect a sunny start heading into the weekend Friday.
According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for some sun with seasonal temperatures.
Fog patches from overnight are expected to dissipate in the morning.
The high for the day is expected to reach 21C, which is the average for this time of year.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 5C in the evening with clear skies.
Fog patches may develop before morning.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Saturday: Sunny, high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 13C.
- Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 20C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.
- Monday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 16C. At night, cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers with a low of 11C.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 12C.
- Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 24C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 13C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new measures aimed at tackling housing and grocery affordability, the death toll in Libya exceeds 11,000, and communities in the Maritimes brace for the arrival of Hurricane Lee.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
NEW | Movie reviews: As a thriller, 'A Haunting in Venice' as lifeless as one of the movie's murder victims
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'A Haunting in Venice,' 'The Retirement Plan' and 'El Conde.'
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
The Weather Network working on restoring service after cybersecurity incident
The Weather Network says it’s working on restoring functionality to its app and website have been after being impacted by a cybersecurity incident on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
Additional supports requested as roughly 3,000 Waterloo Region children face food insecurity
As kids return to school, local food groups say they are seeing an increase in children going to class hungry.
-
Kitchen fire in Waterloo leaves homeowner with minor injuries
Emergency crews responded to a Waterloo neighbourhood where a kitchen fire left a person with minor injuries Thursday evening.
Windsor
-
'We're in the queue': Windsor waiting for its own HAF announcement
The City of Windsor expects a response to its $40 million application to Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to come in the fall.
-
Dozens gather downtown for addiction awareness vigil
'Lights of Hope' returned to Windsor’s City Hall Square for the seventh year Thursday, honouring those who lost their battle with addiction while pairing those still fighting with supports.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 7
The jury in the trial of a man accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck was shown video of the moments leading up to the crash on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know going into Friday.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 9
One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon.
-
Major Barrie intersection closed for almost a month
Mar-King Construction will close the road to buses, but residents within the closure will have access to their homes.
-
Simcoe County couple charged with human trafficking at camp for children with autism appear in court
A Simcoe County couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court in Bradford on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto man charged with Sault murder in 'random act of violence'
A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
Sudbury police say driver was travelling 118 km/h over the speed limit
A 26-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving following an incident overnight Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Stolen plane crashes at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a stolen plane crashed at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end.
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 15-17
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
-
Family loses 7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
-
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
-
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
Montreal
-
Policy gaps contributed to deadly gondola crash at Quebec's Tremblant ski resort
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
-
Quebec organizations, politicians, media are inviting the public to a Meta-free day on Friday
The Quebec professional journalists federation (FPJQ) and public relations professionals are inviting the public to spend 24 hours without consulting or publishing on Meta platforms on Friday to mark the International Day of Democracy.
-
MUHC brings back mandatory face mask guidelines for health-care workers
Health-care workers at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) are once again required to wear face masks when caring for patients, according to a new directive.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Residents in southwest Nova Scotia brace for Lee
People in Digby are watching Lee’s path closely as the latest forecasts show the storm is tracking to blow through the area.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
Scott Oake and family working to open women’s addictions facility in Winnipeg
A new women's addictions treatment facility could be coming to Winnipeg, in honour of a woman who helped increase access to addiction treatments in the city.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government’s websites remained down as of Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'We need to tailor it to kids': family presses for childhood cancer research
Childhood cancer turns life upside down for more than 200 Alberta kids who get a cancer diagnoses each year, and family of a recently-diagnosed Calgary girl are pressing for more research funding.
-
Calgary parents demand apology, refunds from company connected to E. coli outbreak
Calgary parents whose children became ill from an E. coli outbreak involving 11 local daycares are demanding an apology from the company responsible for cooking and distributing food to the facilities.
-
Dozens of Calgarians speak on housing as Ottawa pledges funding with conditions
More than 150 people signed up to voice their opinion on the city's long-awaited housing strategy, which could be approved by councillors during a rare Saturday meeting.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K
The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.
-
Albertans hold most average consumer debt in Canada: report
According to a consumer trends report released Thursday by Equifax, residents of the province held the highest average amount of non-mortgage debt in the second quarter of 2023 at $24,439. The average for all of Canada: more than 10 per cent less at $21,131.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Airbnb host calls $1,000 license fee 'just another kick in the teeth'
Vancouver City Council voted Wednesday to increase the annual licensing fee for operators of short-term rentals from $109 to $1,000
-
West Vancouver tenant's prolonged wine cooler dispute leads to his eviction
A West Vancouver man's exacting standards for the wine cooler in his rented townhome have led to three Residential Tenancy Board decisions, two court rulings and – ultimately – his eviction.
-
6 people bitten by a coyote in Fraser Valley within 5-hour span: BCCOS
A string of coyote attacks in the Fraser Valley Thursday morning has prompted a warning from conservation officials.