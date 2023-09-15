Sunshine to start the weekend in London, Ont.

Londoners can expect a sunny start heading into the weekend Friday.

According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for some sun with seasonal temperatures.

Fog patches from overnight are expected to dissipate in the morning.

The high for the day is expected to reach 21C, which is the average for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 5C in the evening with clear skies.

Fog patches may develop before morning.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: