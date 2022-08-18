Sunshine pushes through for the London region

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his visit to focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

