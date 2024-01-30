Sunshine is on the horizon for the Forest City
If weeks of seemingly never-ending overcast skies have you dreaming of summer, then a brief reprieve is soon on the way, with above seasonal temperatures and sunshine expected later this week.
According to Environment Canada, periods of light snow or drizzle will end Tuesday evening, with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries expected. The overnight low will dip down to – 4 C, feeling like – 7 with the wind chill.
There is also a risk of freezing drizzle late in the evening and overnight, with fog patches developing near midnight.
For the middle of the workweek London can expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with sustained winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h early in the afternoon. The daytime high will reach 2 C, but will feel like – 7 in the morning with the wind.
Overnight Wednesday, overcast skies will persist with 30 km/h winds and gusts of up to 50 km/h, and a low of 0 C.
London’s upcoming forecast
