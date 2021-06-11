LONDON, ONT. -- Michael Acorn of Bright’s Grove, Ont. is the winner of this year's Sunshine Foundation of Canada 50/50 draw.

He'll take home $11,625.

The draw supports the Sunshine Foundation of Canada, a non-profit organization that makes wishes of children living with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses come true.

Since starting in 1987, it has fulfilled more than 8,500 dreams and coordinated 63 full family trips to a Disney theme park.