Sunshine continues to dominate the forecast

It’s a literal sun-day in the Forest City.

Sunday is mainly sunny with a high of 27 degrees. Clear skies continue into the evening and overnight, with a cool still in the double digits at about 10 degrees.

To start your workweek, Monday will stay sunny and be even hotter with a high reaching 30 degrees. Monday night, clear and on the warmer side with a low of 14 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.