Sunshine and hot temps in London’s weekend forecast, unsettled weather expected in coming days

For the last weekend of August, London can expect to soak up plenty of summer heat and sunshine, before overcast skies and a risk of rain kicks off the beginning of the workweek.

According to Environment Canada, London will see sunny skies and a high of 26 C on Saturday, feeling like 29 C with the humidity.

Overnight, skies will remain clear and the low will dip down to 12 C.

On Sunday, London will see sunny skies and sustained winds at 20 km/h later in the afternoon. Sunday’s high will reach 31 C, feeling like 36 C with the humidity.

Overnight Sunday, the forecast is calling for a low of 19 C and cloudy periods, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

For the beginning of the workweek, London can expect cloudy skies with a high of 30 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Overnight Monday, there will be overcast skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 21 C.

The risk of showers on Tuesday will increase to 70 per cent and a high of 25 C. Overnight Tuesday, there will be a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 24 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 21 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 23 C.