Sunny week on the way for London area

A long stretch of sunshine is on the way for the new week ahead.

Starting Monday with a high of 21 C, you will need the sunblock if you'll be outside for an extended period of time with the UV index measuring 8 or very high.

Sunshine continues through the week before the chance of showers creeps in on Friday.

Monday: Sunny. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 9.

Tuesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. High 23.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 13.

Thursday: Sunny. High 18.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Saturday: Sunny. High 18.