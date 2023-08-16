Sunny skies in store for Wednesday before unsettled weather returns
If Tuesday’s weather has you waterlogged then Wednesday will be your day to soak up the sun before a cold front returns on Thursday, bringing with it rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
Wednesday will boast mainly sunny skies and a high of 25 C, and an overnight low of 12 C.
According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a cold front will be making its way through the region on Thursday which will bring with it showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
The weather system will stretch from northern Ontario to the southern Great Lakes, and will cause a brief dip in temperatures on Friday before warming back up over the weekend.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 30.
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 14.
Thursday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Sustained winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Saturday: Sunny. High 26.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why gas prices are high and why an expert says they won't drop until the winter
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Canadians paid more for some groceries in July. Here are the items that cost extra
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead at 39
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died. He was 39. The news was confirmed by his London-based agency Carey Dodd Associates, who posted the news on social media, early Tuesday morning.
How to avoid compromising nutrition when grocery shopping at dollar stores
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
Charges against Alec Baldwin could be refiled as forensic report shows trigger on gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting had to be pulled
Independent testing on the weapon used in a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” shows the trigger had to be pulled, the gun fired normally and did not malfunction, according to a report filed in court, raising the possibility that charges could be refiled against actor Alec Baldwin.
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
Mounties resume enforcement against B.C. old-growth logging activists
Mounties are resuming their enforcement of a court injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.
China appears to be building an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island
China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal head-on crash closes section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton
A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton has been shut down after a fatal head-on crash.
-
New cellphone feature credited with saving Ont. driver's life
Hannah Ralph is recovering in the ICU following a crash that sent her to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and her family is crediting a new feature on her cellphone for a quick emergency response.
-
Here's why more residents in Waterloo region are making the switch to heat pumps
Local HVAC companies are busier than ever installing heat pumps in Waterloo region.
Windsor
-
Warrant issued for suspect accused of identity fraud
Windsor police have issued a warrant and released the name of a suspect wanted in an identity fraud investigation.
-
Two suspects sought after daytime shooting in Walkerville
Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in Walkerville on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Suspended Chatham driver facing drug charges
A 22-year-old Chatham man is facing drug charges after police pulled him over after getting a notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.
Barrie
-
Police respond to four-vehicle collision in Barrie's southend
Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving several vehicles in a south-end Barrie neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
Barrie man, 21, killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Orillia
A 21-year-old Barrie man has died following a collision involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer in Orillia Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canadians paid more for some groceries in July. Here are the items that cost extra
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man says bricks were thrown through his windows after Instagram threat
A Sudbury area man said two bricks were thrown through their window at 3:30 a.m. last Friday after his family received online threats.
-
Young girl mauled by 3 dogs while viewing puppies for sale in Newmarket, Ont.
A nine-year-old was severely injured after police say she was mauled by three dogs while viewing puppies for sale at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. last month.
-
Ontario MPP permanently removed from party after misconduct allegations substantiated
An Ontario MPP has permanently been removed from the NDP caucus after an independent investigation found that allegations of workplace misconduct levied against him earlier this year were substantiated.
Ottawa
-
Heavy rain sends millions of litres of raw sewage into the Ottawa River
The severe storm last week flooded roads, parks and basements, and it sent nearly 316 million litres of raw sewage flowing into the Ottawa River.
-
Controversial high-rise proposal comes before city committee
A city of Ottawa committee will vote today on whether to approve a controversial plan to build high-rises near the Central Experimental Farm.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in Ottawa this summer
The average income needed to buy a new home in Ottawa increased $3,600 in July, as rising mortgage rates and the stress test threshold offset a decline in housing prices.
Toronto
-
Homicide squad investigating after pedestrian killed in Moss Park hit-and-run
The homicide squad is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle late Monday night in downtown Toronto.
-
Ontario casino dealer charged with helping patrons cheat: OPP
A table games dealer at an Ontario casino has been charged with allegedly colluding with patrons, provincial police say.
-
Ontario senior loses $16,500 to bank investigator scam
An Ontario senior said she lost thousands of dollars earlier this year in a scam where someone pretended to be an employee of her bank.
Montreal
-
Quebec pension plan fund posts average return of 4.2 per cent
In an update of its results to 30 June 2023, the fund that runs the Quebec pension plan (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec - CDPQ) said it had recorded an average return of 4.2 per cent.
-
Truck overturns on Highway 40 and 15 junction, causes massive delays Wednesday morning
A normally busy highway junction north of Montreal was disrupted on Wednesday morning by an accident involving a truck.
-
Montreal students are cramming into small apartments to save money: study
A study of student tenants living in Montreal shows that the sharp rise in rents in recent years has stimulated a new phenomenon: students sharing very small apartments.
Atlantic
-
32-year-old man dead after early morning stabbing in Halifax: police
A 32-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing Wednesday morning, Halifax police say.
-
Nova Scotia’s potential path to net zero
As Ottawa maps out how to achieve a net-zero grid by 2035, Nova Scotia believes it’s already moving in the right direction.
-
Newfoundland hospitals grapple with patients admitted because they have nowhere to go
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have begun tracking the number of patients admitted to emergency rooms because they have nowhere else to go.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke blanketing Manitoba, events being impacted by air quality
The majority of Manitoba, including Winnipeg is being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.
-
Renovations plans coming to Winnipeg’s Chinatown
Fall is shaping up to be a busy time for Winnipeg’s Chinatown as parts of the neighbourhood are set to undergo a renovation that’s been years in the making.
-
Safety features installed at site of deadly Manitoba crash
New safety features are in place at the site of a deadly crash on a Manitoba highway this summer.
Calgary
-
Canadians paid more for some groceries in July. Here are the items that cost extra
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
-
Southern Alberta museum goes big with giant chess game
Chess masters from far and wide might want to check out a new exhibit set up outside Lethbridge's Galt Museum.
-
Calgary limits water use during dry spell
Calgary home and business owners are not allowed to water their lawns and gardens as much as they might like to, now that a mandatory water restriction has been put in place.
Edmonton
-
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area almost 4 times the size of P.E.I.; firefighters hope for rain
Firefighters will be watching the skies over the next couple of days hoping for help from Mother Nature as wildfires along the Alberta-Northwest Territories boundary continue to force evacuations.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today; heat returns Thursday
There's a big cooldown coming Friday. But, we get two more days with highs in the 25 to 30 C range in the Edmonton area.
-
Mounties resume enforcement against B.C. old-growth logging activists
Mounties are resuming their enforcement of a court injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildlife rescue group reports uptick in calls, hospitalization of animals due to extreme heat
As high temperature records fall across southern British Columbia, a wildlife rescue group is warning of the heat risks for animals.
-
Another 18 temperature records broken as heat wave grips B.C.
Numerous daily heat records fell across B.C. on Tuesday, as the heat wave that began Sunday continues.
-
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.