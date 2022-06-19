Sunny skies expected for Father’s Day in London, but heat returns mid-week

Families celebrating Father’s Day in the London area Sunday can expect plenty of sunshine as part of the last weekend of spring.

According to Environment Canada, Father's Day Sunday will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 22C, becoming a mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 20km/h.

The UV index will be 9, or very high, peaking at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Overnight Sunday will see mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight, with a low of 12C. Winds will be sustained at 20km/h.

On Monday — the last day of spring — Londoners can expect overcast skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 26C, feeling like 28C with the humidity. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, but gusting to 40 km/h in the morning.

A heat wave plagued southern Ontario early last week, and looking ahead to the first few days of summer, London will see sunny skies and highs between 30C and 36C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for London this time of year is 24C.