Sunny skies and above normal temps expected Tuesday
CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said Londoners will be waking up to lots of sunshine Tuesday morning, “Mainly sunny conditions, winds will be light and variable. A gorgeous day on the way.”
A normal daytime high for this time of year is around minus 2, but Tuesday’s forecasted high is plus 4.
“Over the next [week], daytime highs [will be] well above normal,” said Atchison. “We could see double-digit temperatures in parts of southern Ontario Friday.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast:
Monday night: Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Thursday: Cloudy. High 8.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 9.
Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 5.
Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 1.
What the future holds for the Monarchy following King Charles III's diagnosis
The Royal Family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats
Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Personal assistant was sexually and physically assaulted by boss, B.C. tribunal finds, awarding $100K for discrimination
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert granted temporary restraining order against her ex-husband
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert now has a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family's home without permission, the latest in a series of flare-ups between her and Jayson Boebert.
-
Dementia program developed out of University of Waterloo gets $1M in federal funding
A new dementia program developed out of the University of Waterloo is receiving nearly $1 million in federal funding.
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
-
Post-mortem scheduled after body found in Guelph park
A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday after a body was found in Preservation Park in Guelph last week.
-
Police investigate 'potentially hazardous material' in Walkerville, investigation ongoing
Windsor police are asking the public to avoid an area in Walkerville early Monday evening due to an 'ongoing investigation.'
-
'It’s quite saddening': Vehicles doing donuts cause damage to Ruscom Shores Conservation Area
Residents in Lakeshore are frustrated and are growing concerned about recent vandalism at Ruscom Shores Conservation Area near St. Joachim, Ont. Neighbours on Surf Club Drive said several vehicles could be seen and heard causing a disturbance near the parking lot on Friday evening.
-
'It will literally shake us into the lake faster': Chatham-Kent residents oppose plan for new road
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is considering a $4-million plan to build a Talbot Trail bypass near Coatsworth, but some residents oppose the idea.
-
Barrie business to leave city to make expansion plans a reality
A Barrie business now into its second generation of ownership may be forced to leave the city in order to meet its expansion goals.
-
Driver loses life as ATV crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe
Two men were riding on an ATV in southwestern Lake Simcoe when they fell through the ice.
-
'We've pulled six machines out,' Police warn of unstable ice conditions on Lake Simcoe
The York Region Police Marine Unit is warning people to stay off Lake Simcoe because of the inconsistency in ice thickness.
-
Company with huge real estate holdings in the north has $144M in debt, files for creditor protection
One of the largest owners of residential real estate in Ontario --with large holdings in northern Ontario – has filed for creditor protection after accumulating more than $144 million in debt.
-
-
-
Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting
A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.
-
Trans allies gather in Ottawa to protest visit by Alberta premier
A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Monday to protest a visit by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who last week announced several new policies restricting medical and social care options for transgender youth.
-
-
BREAKING 7 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Brampton: paramedics
Seven people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday evening, paramedics say.
-
Toronto cop accused of chasing female officer, watching porn at work: tribunal
A Toronto Police officer is facing disciplinary proceedings amid allegations that he watched pornography in his squad car, shared pictures of naked women with colleagues, and chased a female officer using “grabbing motions” with his hands, according to disciplinary tribunal documents obtained by CTV News.
-
-
Montreal police officer injured in hit-and-run while investigating report of stolen vehicle
A search is underway for a suspect after Montreal police say an officer was injured in a hit-and-run while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec government to spend $870 million to replace Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, but some sports economists say they're skeptical of the government's case.
-
Head of McGill University meets with Quebec premier to discuss controversial tuition hike
The head of McGill University said Monday he came out of a 'productive' meeting with Premier François Legault to discuss the school's concerns about a proposed tuition hike for students from outside of Quebec.
-
N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
-
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Bar, vendor at Sherbrook Inn shut down, future uncertain
The future of a West Broadway drinking establishment is uncertain. The bar and vendor at the Sherbrook Inn are shut down. Signs say they are closed until further notice.
-
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
-
Record surge in insolvencies a 'problematic' sign of small-business closures
A report from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy released Friday found 4,810 businesses filed insolvencies in 2023.
-
Train cars derail near Brooks, Alta., resulting in road closure
Part of a freight train derailed near Brooks, Alta., on Monday.
-
Whopping 352 charges laid against 3 people in Calgary fraud investigation
Three people are facing hundreds of charges after a complex fraud investigation by Calgary police.
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
Major northeast intersection closed as police investigate collision that injures officer
A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast is closed after a collision late Monday afternoon between a police cruiser and another vehicle sent one officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Oilers say they're ignoring lengthy win streak as they prepare to potentially tie it in Vegas
Now that the National Hockey League all-star break is out of the way, the Edmonton Oilers' two biggest stars say they want to return to the task at hand: Winning as many games as they can in their quest to cement playoff positioning and not letting something like, say, tying a record NHL winning streak distract them.
-
'Shooting flames, lots of smoke': Burnaby house engulfed in fire
Smoke billowed from a house in Burnaby as it was engulfed in flames Monday evening.
-
Experts doubt foreign buyer ban extension will help affordability
Over the weekend, Ottawa quietly extended its foreign homebuyer ban until 2027. But some experts question whether it will make any difference to affordability in the Lower Mainland.
-
Video shows dozens of rats feasting in Vancouver park
A video making the rounds on social media shows dozens of rats scurrying about a small downtown park near Burrard Station in Vancouver.