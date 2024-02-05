LONDON
London

    • Sunny skies and above normal temps expected Tuesday

    CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said Londoners will be waking up to lots of sunshine Tuesday morning, “Mainly sunny conditions, winds will be light and variable. A gorgeous day on the way.”

    A normal daytime high for this time of year is around minus 2, but Tuesday’s forecasted high is plus 4.

    “Over the next [week], daytime highs [will be] well above normal,” said Atchison. “We could see double-digit temperatures in parts of southern Ontario Friday.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast:

    Monday night: Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

    Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 8.

    Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 9.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

    Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

