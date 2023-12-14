LONDON
    • Sunny Friday with 'well above normal' temperatures

    CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said Londoners are in store for a beautiful Friday morning, “A sunny start to your Friday! Three degrees [by 8 a.m.], eight [degrees] by noon, and nine degrees [later] Friday afternoon, well above normal for this time of year.”

    She continued, “Winds will be picking up out of the west, 20 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h.”

    Friday night will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight and a low of zero degrees.

    Atchison explained that due to the high pressure, we will see increasing amounts of cloud on Saturday, and the chance for rain Sunday.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Saturday: Cloudy. High 8.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

