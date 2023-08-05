Sunny conditions kick off long weekend

Saturday will be mainly sunny and warm, with a high of 26 degrees.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy, clearing overnight with a low of 13 degrees.

On Sunday, we’ll see increasing cloudiness throughout the morning and a high of 28 degrees.

Sunday night brings cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a low of 19.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Showers. High 23.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.