Sunny and warm fall temperatures in London, Ont. forecast

The London, Ont. area can expect a few more days of sunshine and warm fall temperatures, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

The weather forecast for Monday is mainly sunny with a high of 1C. In the evening, clear skies with a low of 3C is expected.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Tuesday, sunny with a high 22C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10C.

Saturday, more sun and cloud with a high of 12C.

Sunday, periods of rain and a high of 12C.

The average high in London this time of year is 15C and the average low is 6C.