Sunflowers in support of Ukraine

As the war rages on in Ukraine, so do the efforts from people in the London, Ont. community to support the war-torn country.

Local artist, Cassie Vivyurka, paints a bright sunflower on a fresh greeting card, hoping for brighter days, and a fresh start ahead for Ukraine.

“The sunflower is the National flower for Ukraine, so that’s what I had decided on,” said Vivyurka.

The artist, of Ukrainian descent, has been struggling with the events unfolding in Ukraine and turned to her passion for watercolour painting, using her talent as an opportunity to help support her native country and decorating dozens on blank greeting cards for Londoners to purchase.

“Cards because everyone can use them. Something that they can give to their friends and family,” she said.

All proceeds from people who purchase the cards will go towards the Red Cross which currently have support efforts in Ukraine.

You can purchase on of Vivyurka’s cards through her Instagram page As the war rages on in Ukraine, so do the efforts from people in the London, Ont. community to support the war-torn country.

Local artist, Cassie Vivyurka, paints a bright sunflower on a fresh greeting card, hoping for brighter days, and a fresh start ahead for Ukraine.

“The sunflower is the National flower for Ukraine, so that’s what I had decided on,” said Vivyurka.

The artist, of Ukrainian descent, has been struggling with the events unfolding in Ukraine and turned to her passion for watercolour painting, using her talent as an opportunity to help support her native country and decorating dozens on blank greeting cards for Londoners to purchase.

“Cards because everyone can use them. Something that they can give to their friends and family,” she said.

All proceeds from people who purchase the cards will go towards the Red Cross which currently have support efforts in Ukraine.

You can purchase on of Vivyurka’s cards through her Instagram page.