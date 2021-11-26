Sunfest one of 14 festivals behind Culturas 360 online concerts
(Source: TD Sunfest)
London, Ont. -
London’s TD Sunfest is part of a global music showcase this weekend with performers from around the world.
Culturas 360 returns with a total of 19 musicals acts.
Sunfest joins 13 other festivals for the online performances this Saturday and Sunday night starting at eight o’clock.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, musicians have had a difficult time reaching live audiences, but through Culturas 360 they can connect globally.
For more on dates, times and the performers visit: culturas360.com/