LONDON, ONT. -- While the acts featured in this year's Sunfest will all be performing virtually, pop ups at several locations around London will feature big viewing screens and live acts.

The full list of virtual acts can be found on the Sunfest website, while livestream links will be added here on the CTV News London website as they become available.

Meanwhile limited-capacity outdoor public watch parties will be held from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at local eateries featuring special Sunfest menus.

Locations include the London Brewing Co-operative, Anderson Craft Ales and Che Restobar with music from Rude Girls, Fun Fact and DJ Renzo to kick off the watch parties from 6 to 8 p.m.

The livestream will also be on screen at London's Covent Garden Market Square on Friday and Saturday.

To donate in support of the festival click here.