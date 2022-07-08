Sun on the way for Sunfest weekend in London

Sun on the way for Sunfest weekend in London

BREAKING

BREAKING | Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

