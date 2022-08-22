Sun-filled destinations set to return to London International Airport this winter

Sunwing and Air Transat are cleared to land at London’s airport this winter, and the sun-filled destinations for winter-weary travelers include Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

According to a press release issued by London International Airport, Sunwing and Air Transat announced their return to London’s airport later this winter. Beginning Dec. 14 and lasting until April 13, 2023, the two airlines will offer weekly flights to three Caribbean destinations, including Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of Sunwing and Air Transat flights this winter to the sunny southern destinations," Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport said in a statement.

Here is the upcoming flight schedule out of London International Airport:

Sunwing

YXU – PUJ (Punta Cana): Weekly on Wednesdays from Dec. 14, 2022, to April 12, 2023

YXU – CUN (Cancun): Weekly on Thursdays from Dec. 15, 2022, to April 13, 2023

YXU – VRA (Varadero): Weekly on Fridays from Dec. 16, 2022, to April 14, 2023

Air Transat

YXU – CUN (Cancun): Weekly on Saturdays from Dec. 24, 2022, to April 29, 2023

YXU – PUJ (Punta Cana): Weekly on Sundays from Dec. 25, 2022, to April 30, 2023

“Direct flight to sun destinations have been very popular in past and after 2 long winters restricted by COVID-19, we look forward to providing options again to our travelling guests,” said McFadzean. “Flying direct from London takes a lot of the stress out of travel and provides an easy and comfortable flight experience, saving both time and money.”