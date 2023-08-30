'Sun-filled' day expected Thursday, lasting into long-weekend

“Watch for a bit of fog first thing in the morning. Lots of sunshine in the forecast for your Thursday. A cool start first thing in the morning, winds light out of the northeast,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Through the afternoon, a sun-filled, gorgeous day on the way.”

Along with the sunshine, you can expect a high of 21 degrees Thursday.

Thursday night will remain clear with a low of 7 degrees.

On Friday, expect similar conditions. It’ll be warm and sunny with a high of 25 degrees.

Friday night will be clear with a low of 15 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday: Sunny. High 30.

Monday: Sunny. High 30.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 31.