LONDON, ONT. -- It's time to soak up the sunshine in southern Ontario this week as a broad surface high maintains is strong hold on the region.

The high covers the entire Atlantic coast, with an extension back towards the Great Lakes.

Your Tuesday forecast features sunny skies, sunrise at 5:58 a.m., and expect a hot afternoon as the warmth builds.

The high Tuesday will soar into the mid 20s. The last time we were this hot was Sept. 1, 2020.

We transition into much higher humidity Wednesday, with the passage of a warm front. Expect more cloud, and the risk for an afternoon shower.

The warm front rolls in and the temperatures will continue to jump into the upper 20s as we move through the rest of the week.

The humidity will climb, and it will feel like the mid thirties by Thursday.

The holiday weekend will feature temperatures well above normal and a sunny start.

Hot and humid conditions are expected right through the weekend, with a slight chance for showers heading into the holiday.