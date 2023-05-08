Summer-like temperatures expected this week

(Source: Ellen Price) (Source: Ellen Price)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, May 8, 2023

Canada's $20 banknote and coins will be getting a new look featuring King Charles III, more than 29,000 Albertans evacuate as wildfires burn, and Prince William pays tribute to his father.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver