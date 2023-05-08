Summer-like temperatures expected this week

A picture-perfect week of sunshine and summer-like temperatures are on the way for the London region this week.

The normal high for this time of year is around 18 C with the region expected to peak at 28 C on Thursday.

Overnight temperatures remain in the normal range of about 5 C to 11 C.

The UV index is considered very high for Monday so being outside for an extended period of time will require extra sun protection.

Monday: Clearing this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: A few clouds. Low 10.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 25.

Thursday: Sunny. High 28.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.