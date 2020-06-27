Advertisement
Sudden death investigation finds woman deceased in water
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 3:25PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 28, 2020 1:17PM EDT
OPP
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP were investigating a sudden death at River Road in the town of Grand Bend, Saturday.
It has been reported that an individual had fallen into the river without resurfacing.
Emergency crews located 51-year-old Michelle Mahood from London in the water, deceased.
OPP say no foul play is suspected.