Sudden death in Komoka Provincial Park deemed not suspicious

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A sudden death in Komoka Provincial Park has been deemed not suspicious.

Emergency crews and the Ministry of Natural Resources were called to the park on Gideon Drive just after 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a sudden death.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Tuesday.

The park was closed to the public to facilitate the investigation but has since reopened.

Further updates are expected be released when more information becomes available.