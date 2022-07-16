Successful Wortley Pride event despite one small hiccup

Despite an interruption the police had to get involved in, organizers of the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival say the event was a success.

“Wortley village is known to be pride based, and we thought what better way to bring pride to the village,” said Chair, Kathy Bell.

The theme of the day was love-is-love and included drag queen story time, music on the stage and a small parade.

Inaugural pride, small pride, local pride...I hope people have a great time. But I also hope that people especially with us realize that there's support out there when they're coming out and living out and that they don't have to do it alone. And that's why we're here,” said PFlag London Director, Christa Duvall.

Later in the afternoon, organizers say the event was interrupted by a couple who allegedly got out of a truck and started swinging a two-by-four at guests.

London police responding to a call for service Wortley Road and Duchess Avenue on July 16, 2022. (Source: @Gillanjenner/Twitter) Police have taken a man into custody who they say was not part of the festivities and is now faces criminal charges. People quickly called police who responded within minutes to de-escalate the situation.Police have taken a man into custody who they say was not part of the festivities and is now faces criminal charges.

Nobody was injured during the incident and London police says the investigation is ongoing.

And are asking anyone with information or video to contact them.