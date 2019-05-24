Featured
Substantial drugs found by Sarnia Police Service after traffic stop
CTV London
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 9:23AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 9:25AM EDT
Two men are facing drug charges after police found powdered fentanyl and methamphetamine in a vehicle they pulled over for a traffic stop, which then led them to additional drugs.
A member of the Sarnia Police Service Traffic Unit was conducting traffic enforcement on May 16 at 1:20 p.m. on Talfourd Street, when he reportedly saw two vials on the passenger seat.
Police say one vial contained a purple powder believed to be fentanyl while the other is believed to have held methamphetamine.
According to police, just over $4,300 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine were located at that time.
Subsequently, in a separate but related investigation, police say they recovered an additional $18,500 worth of drugs.
On May 23, officers recovered 33.9 grams of fentanyl valued at $16,950, 9.68 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $968 and one 75 micrograms fentanyl patch valued at $650.
The value of the drugs recovered from both investigations totals nearly $23,000.
As a result, the driver, a 30-year-old Sarnia man, faces two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.
The passenger of the stopped vehicle, a 43-year-old Forest, Ont. man, faces two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Both suspects were being held in custody.