Two men are facing drug charges after police found powdered fentanyl and methamphetamine in a vehicle they pulled over for a traffic stop, which then led them to additional drugs.

A member of the Sarnia Police Service Traffic Unit was conducting traffic enforcement on May 16 at 1:20 p.m. on Talfourd Street, when he reportedly saw two vials on the passenger seat.

Police say one vial contained a purple powder believed to be fentanyl while the other is believed to have held methamphetamine.

According to police, just over $4,300 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine were located at that time.

Subsequently, in a separate but related investigation, police say they recovered an additional $18,500 worth of drugs.

On May 23, officers recovered 33.9 grams of fentanyl valued at $16,950, 9.68 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $968 and one 75 micrograms fentanyl patch valued at $650.

The value of the drugs recovered from both investigations totals nearly $23,000.

As a result, the driver, a 30-year-old Sarnia man, faces two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

The passenger of the stopped vehicle, a 43-year-old Forest, Ont. man, faces two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both suspects were being held in custody.