Stunt driving charges laid at illegal car rally in Goderich, Ont.: OPP

Huron County OPP say around 50 people were engaging in mischief, stunt driving, disturbing the peace and other offences at an illegal car and truck rally Saturday night.

Officers responded to an unauthorized modified car and truck rally event in Goderich around 9 p.m.

Police say most people dispersed when officers arrived, however, several stayed in the area. There was stunt driving charges laid in connection with the event.

“Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Town of Goderich have a stern warning for individuals considering returning to the area to participate in unsafe driving and/or criminal activities ‘You're Not Welcome Here,’” a news release from police states.

Police say officers and the Town of Goderich will continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend. Rally participants can expect a heightened police presence.

Those acting unlawfully may be charged and their vehicle towed, police warned.