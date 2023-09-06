Stunt driver stopped for police in live lane of traffic, OPP say

A driver from Sarnia is facing multiple charges after OPP clocked them allegedly speeding down Highway 402 at 190 km/h and then stopped for police in a live lane of traffic.

According to Middlesex County OPP, at 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 4, an OPP officer on general patrol observed a westbound vehicle on Highway 401 in Middlesex Centre travelling nearly double the speed limit.

Police initiated a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle stopped in a live lane of traffic on the highway.

The driver was clocked in at 190 km/h in a posted 110 km/h.

As a result, a 55-year-old driver from Sarnia has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act with:

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt

Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released from police custody and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in relation to the charges.

OPP once again remind motorists to safely move their vehicle off the roadway if directed to by police.