LONDON, ONT. -- A group of school children have brightened the day of motorists in Perth County this week.

Children at a Parochial/Mennonite School near Atwood, have made more than 100 snowmen, in the fields lining Road 72, near the village of Donegal.

Anyone driving down the stretch of road will be greated by the snowmen who all appear to be social distancing.

The children made the wintry creations on Tuesday.