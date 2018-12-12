

Celine Moreau, CTV London





History is being shared and new memories made between a group of London high school students and some local seniors.

Grade 12 students from St. Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School have been paired up with residents at Oakcrossing Retirement Living to work together to craft individualized biographies for the seniors.

Throughout this week the students will interview the seniors about their lives and write biographies to preserve the stories and legacies of the local elders.

Kate Vauthier, teacher of the Grade 12 Writers Craft class, says she is confident this experience will teach the students much more than just the curriculum.

The participating seniors will get to keep the final products which can then be passed down to family and future generations.

