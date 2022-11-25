Students absent from CCH following alleged threat

About half the students at Catholic Central High School are absent Friday according to the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), after school officials were alerted to an alleged threat.

In a letter sent home to parents, Patrick Gilson, the school principal, said “An incident occurred that I want to make you aware of. As you may know, we were alerted to graffiti in a girl’s washroom on both Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning regarding an alleged threat to the safety of students and staff on Friday, November 25. The police have been notified and arrived on scene to further investigate the threat.”

The school said it takes threats very seriously and to ensure maximum safety, police will be present at the school on Friday.

The school board notes that it does not monitor the notes/reasons given for student absences, adding, staff only track whether a student absence is informed or uninformed — informed being, illness, vacation or an appointment during the day.

Anybody with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the school office.

The incident comes days after a stabbing incident at H.B. Beal Secondary School.