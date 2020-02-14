Structure fire on Toulan Crescent causes up to $200,000 in damage
Fire on Toulan Crescent (Nick Paparella / CTV News)
LONDON, ON -- At approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a structure fire at 114 Toulan Cres. in London.
A mother and her young daughter safely exited the semi-detached home without injury.
Damage is currently estimated at between $150,000 and $200,000.