Strong winds ramp up in advance of cold front, chilly fall air to follow

A cold front over the western Great Lakes is slowly moving east Wednesday and strong winds are developing ahead of the front.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario.

The region could see wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h ahead of the front Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

A wind warning is in effect in Huron County and winds are expected to reach close to 90 km/h with stronger gusts in showers and thunderstorms.

The cold front will move through tonight with showers, and winds will ease off before midnight.

The warm fall air will be replaced by much cooler temperatures as the upper level pattern shifts. The warm fall temperatures will be replaced by cool and unsettled weather for the remainder of the week.

A large area of low pressure will set up shop north of Lake Superior and this will drive the temperatures down below normal.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 11.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.