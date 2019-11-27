LONDON, Ont. -- A special weather statement is in place Wednesday from Grey-Bruce right down to Windsor-Essex and includes London-Middlesex.

The statement is issued as wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour could develop.

Exposed areas may see winds as high as 90 km/hr.

Environment Canada says a sharp cold front will blast the region Wednesday afternoon.

The gusts could cause power outages and toss loose object or tree branches to break, the agency warns. The strong winds will slowly ease in the evening.