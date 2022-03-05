Strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible in London-Middlesex Sunday

Strong winds are expected to sweep through southern Ontario Sunday with possible thunderstorms in London-Middlesex.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the London-Middlesex, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka regions calling for strong wind gusts of 80 km/h to 90 km/h. Localized wind gusts over 100 km/h are also possible.

The forecaster warns widespread power outages are possible.

“Strong southwest winds will develop late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through southern Ontario,” the alert said. “Thunderstorms developing along this cold front may bring localized wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h.”

The London area can also expect mostly sun on Saturday with warmer than average temperatures, a high of 10C keeping steady at 9C throughout the day.

It is expected to become cloudy late Saturday evening with a few showers starting after midnight.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40km/h after midnight.

Sunday calls for mainly cloudy with showers at times and a risk of thunderstorms late in the morning. While the temperature is expected to be warm with a high of 18C, strong winds are expected to develop in the afternoon, prompting the alert.

Temperatures will cool back down with a low-1C in the evening with periods of snow.