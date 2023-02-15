Strong wind gusts forecast as special weather statement in effect
A special weather statement remains in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the London, Ont. region set to begin late in the morning.
According to Environment Canada, strong southwesterly winds and gusts of up to 80 km/h are forecasted to begin late Wednesday morning, before dying down late in the afternoon.
Included in the special weather statement are London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.
Potential hazards include high winds tossing loose objects or the breaking of tree branches. In addition, they warn drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions due to the high winds.
Environment Canada said due to temperatures soaring to double digits on Wednesday, the warm temperatures will create windy conditions.
On Wednesday, London can expect a high of 15 C, with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, before clearing in the afternoon.
Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: Cloudy, rain beginning in the afternoon. High of 7 C.
Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 4 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High of 2 C.
Sunday: Cloudy. High of 3 C.
Monday: Cloudy. High of 3 C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs ask CSIS to help them spot foreign interference
Some members of Parliament say they have no idea how to spot foreign interference, as Canada's spy agency warns that all elected officials are targets for hostile states.
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
'Canadian cannabis is in peril': Industry leaders call on feds to help
Amid hundreds of layoffs at one of Canada's largest cannabis producers, industry leaders are calling for federal action to help save the sector they say is being killed off with high tax rates and other policies.
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Canadian man who lost mother and sister in Turkiye earthquake struggles to help surviving siblings
Mohammad Ajmal Nikzad’s mother, along with his brother and sisters, were living in a seven-storey building when the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted wide swaths of Turkey and Syria last week.
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
Kitchener
-
Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police say two teens have been transported to hospital and two more have been arrested after a stabbing outside a restaurant in Bullfrog Plaza at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.
-
Nearly $250K scammed from Chinese students in Waterloo region: police
Waterloo regional police say since October 2022 police have been investigating two incidents targeting international Chinese students at post-secondary institutions in Waterloo region.
-
Baden, Ont. restaurant future uncertain after building goes up for sale
Nathalia Zuniga and her husband quit their corporate jobs over six years ago to open the doors of their restaurant in Baden, Ont.
Windsor
-
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
-
Hundreds attend Windsor Express-hosted trades expo
For the second year in a row, the Windsor Express basketball team co-hosted a skilled trades expo in the WFCU Centre on Wednesday.
-
'They consider my son’s name a criminal activity': Windsorite denied personalized licence plate
Safwan Ammar wanted to memorialize his deceased son in a permanent way.
Barrie
-
Man, 65, shot 13 times in 'random' drive-by attack in quiet Schomberg neighbourhood
Investigators released a video showing a car fleeing at a high rate of speed after shots rang out in Schomberg on Sunday.
-
Shaw's Maple Syrup records unprecedented early start to season
This year's season is off to an unprecedented start for Shaw's Maple Syrup.
-
Police investigate overnight smash and grab at Barrie business
Police say thieves stole a cash box and other items during a break-in at a Barrie business overnight on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash in northwestern Ontario closes Highways 11, 17
A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.
-
Sudbury students help build human-size robot using 3D printing
Students at Sudbury’s Lasalle Secondary School have been busy building a robot -- the first of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Timmins police chief says plan in place to deal with recent resignations
The chief of the Timmins Police Service, Daniel Foy, told CTV News after the police board meeting Wednesday that plans are in the works to attract new officers to the city and keep existing officers on the force long-term.
Ottawa
-
Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issue.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hiring more paramedics only part of the solution to addressing level zero events, paramedic chief says
Ottawa’s paramedic chief says hiring more paramedics is only part of the solution to the record number of 'level zero' events in the city of Ottawa.
-
Gymnastics coach in Ottawa and Kingston facing sexual assault charges
A gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in connection to alleged incidents that occurred in the Ottawa and Kingston area over an eight-year period.
Toronto
-
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
-
Toronto passes 2023 budget; Tory will not use veto
The 2023 Toronto budget crafted by Mayor John Tory was debated and approved with no major amendments Wednesday during a special council meeting.
-
Some coffee drinkers could face kidney dysfunction if they don't reduce caffeine, new U of T research finds
New University of Toronto research found some coffee drinkers may need to start putting up boundaries with caffeine or face an increased risk of kidney dysfunction.
Montreal
-
Funeral to be held today for 4-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Businessman Mitch Garber pitches taking over Montreal Gazette as paper faces more cuts
Businessman Mitch Garber says he's ready and willing to buy the Montreal Gazette either by himself or with a group of local shareholders as the city's oldest newspaper could soon lose up to a quarter of its staff.
-
Arson squad investigating commercial fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A fire believed to be of criminal origin was extinguished by firefighters early Thursday night in northwestern Montreal in the Saint-Laurent borough. There were no injuries.
Atlantic
-
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
-
Special weather statements issued ahead of freezing rain risk for the Maritimes Friday
The Maritime region is set to experience a weather whiplash when unseasonably warm temperatures drop to below zero at the end of the week.
-
Former medical student accused of murder was motivated by greed: Crown prosecutor
A Crown prosecutor says William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
-
Appeal approved for condo unit on controversial property
A development in Crescentwood is moving forward on a property with a history of controversy.
Calgary
-
Truck slams into bus, vehicles and building in northwest Calgary
Calgary police were investigating a collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck plow into several vehicles before crashing into a building.
-
Backlot lease termination prompts movement to save decades-old Calgary queer space
The future of a Calgary gay bar that’s been a staple of the LGBTQ2S+ community over the past 47 years is now in jeopardy as ownership was handed a lease termination notice for a proposed condo development.
-
Dr. John Cowell appoints temporary provisional lead to oversee EMS leadership
A temporary provisional lead of EMS has been appointed, a spokesperson for the Alberta government confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometers away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
-
Man charged with indecent acts at post-secondary schools, police believe there may be more victims
A man has been charged after allegedly performing indecent acts at Edmonton post-secondary campuses, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Indigenous Edmontonian takes the runway at New York Fashion Week
A 19-year-old Edmonton model has returned from his international debut at New York Fashion Week, a milestone he never thought would come true.
Vancouver
-
'No justice, no closure:' Family outraged that driver in deadly B.C. crash won't serve jail time
The family of a young woman killed in a 2020 crash in Coquitlam says the driver's sentence falls short of delivering justice or closure.
-
Health-care vacancies grow in much of B.C. as advocacy ramps up
Vacancies for health-care positions have grown dramatically since the start of the pandemic in British Columbia’s two smallest health authorities as mayors for rural and remote communities gear up to push for more resources.
-
'We just want it done right': Italian Cultural Centre voices concerns about nearby supportive housing project
A new supportive housing project has been given the green light in Vancouver, but a representative for the local community is voicing concerns about safety.